CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

CRSP opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

