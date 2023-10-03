DA Davidson Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $928.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

