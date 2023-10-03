Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -353.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,557.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 92.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.94.

Get Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.