Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.94.

DDOG stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1,557.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,695 shares of company stock worth $112,697,588. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

