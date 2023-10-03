Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.59

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $4.91. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 3,343 shares traded.

Decisionpoint Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Decisionpoint Systems

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

