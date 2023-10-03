DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Citigroup

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom has a twelve month low of $81.06 and a twelve month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

