Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.09.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $150.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.