Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

