DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCGO

DocGo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $5.33 on Monday. DocGo has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.20 million, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,450.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,667 shares of company stock valued at $682,635. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in DocGo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocGo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.