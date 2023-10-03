Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.41.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

