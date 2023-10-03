Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $480.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

