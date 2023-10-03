Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $850,650.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $850,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duolingo Price Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.