easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 540 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 540 ($6.53) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.68) to GBX 585 ($7.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 551.25 ($6.66).

easyJet Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 426.42 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 278.60 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.04).

In related news, insider Sue Clark acquired 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £75,172.35 ($90,864.68). In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 5,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.34 ($29,995.58). Also, insider Sue Clark bought 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £75,172.35 ($90,864.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,827 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,937. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

