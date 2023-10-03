EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Cut by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

