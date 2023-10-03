Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $208.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.38.

EFX opened at $178.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

