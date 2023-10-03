ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ESAB by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ESAB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $115,926. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 3.6 %

ESAB stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

