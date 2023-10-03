Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $0.97 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

