EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $85.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $102.69.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Crizal, Essilor, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Optifog, Satisloh, Barberini, Shamir, Nikon, KODAK Lens, Oakley, OPTIFOG, Ray-Ban, Transitions, Vailux, and Xperio brands.

