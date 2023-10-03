EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $85.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $102.69.
About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.