Evercore ISI Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $265.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $213.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

