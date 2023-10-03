Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.85 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVGN. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

EVGN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

