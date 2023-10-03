Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

