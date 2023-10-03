F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.8 %

FNB opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

