Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:FOLGF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

