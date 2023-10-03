FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,036 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 120.37% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Further Reading

