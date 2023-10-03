FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of DH opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

