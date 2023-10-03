FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,433 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

