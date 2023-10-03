FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PACB opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

