FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $181,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

