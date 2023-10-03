FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,513 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $13,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 90,055 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $906.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

