FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Barclays dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Free Report)

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

