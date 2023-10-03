FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 47,916 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 62,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 299,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.4 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

