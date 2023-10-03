FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,725 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 335.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

