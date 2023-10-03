FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale Stock Down 1.3 %

VALE stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

