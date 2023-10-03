Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNF. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.
In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
