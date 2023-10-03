Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

