First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $195.32

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $195.32 and traded as low as $186.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $186.01, with a volume of 1,070 shares changing hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Cuts Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

