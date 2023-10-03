First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.38. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 10,033 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

