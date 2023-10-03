First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.36

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $3.38. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 10,033 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
