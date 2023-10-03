FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.58) to GBX 148 ($1.79) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01.
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.
