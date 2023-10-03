FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.58) to GBX 148 ($1.79) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGROY

FirstGroup Price Performance

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.0309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.01.

FirstGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.