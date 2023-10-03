FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FLIDY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.05 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

