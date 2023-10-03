Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fluor were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FLR opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

