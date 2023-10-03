Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 432,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,853,568 shares of company stock valued at $38,204,972. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

