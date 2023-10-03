Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.32) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.30) to GBX 1,900 ($22.97) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
