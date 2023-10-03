Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,099.10

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.10 ($13.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($13.49). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,074 ($12.98), with a volume of 83,845 shares traded.
GAMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,790 ($21.64).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
