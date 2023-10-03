GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,000 shares traded.

GLG Life Tech Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

