Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 171,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,502 shares during the period.

DIV stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $575.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

