Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Raised to $60.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 282.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $807,110.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $48,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,144.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990 over the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

