Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

