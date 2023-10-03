Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $60,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $60,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,292 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

