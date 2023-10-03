GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.55) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($20.91) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.04) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.53) to GBX 1,575 ($19.04) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.02).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,499 ($18.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,417.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,415.99. The stock has a market cap of £61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($15.75) and a one year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,409.45%.

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($45.97) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,067.17). Insiders acquired 237 shares of company stock valued at $857,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

