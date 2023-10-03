Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

